Brooklyn Teen Charged With $1M 'SIM Swap' Crypto Theft

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 7:13 PM EST) -- A teen in Brooklyn used an arsenal of iPhones to hack into the cryptocurrency accounts of more than 75 people, stealing over $1 million and spending it on luxury items, according to charges filed Wednesday by the Manhattan district attorney’s office. Yousef Selassie, 19, was arraigned in New York County Supreme Court Dec. 18 after a grand jury indicted him in connection with a ‘SIM-swapping’ scheme he allegedly orchestrated from his Kings County apartment between January and June. According to prosecutors, the teenager gained control of his victims’ phone numbers and rerouted their calls and texts to phones in his possession...

