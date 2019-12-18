KPMG Won't Face Suit Over Hospital Pension Contributions

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 8:21 PM EST) -- A Mississippi federal judge on Wednesday let KPMG off the hook for claims that it stood by while Singing River Health System failed to make contributions to an employee pension plan, holding that only the plan’s appointed special fiduciary could bring suits on its behalf. U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola Jr. said in his order that Martha Ezell Lowe, as a beneficiary of the pension plan, didn’t have standing to bring claims on behalf of the plan against KPMG LLP, a third party. Lowe had worked for the Singing River Health System. Lowe could bring a suit against KPMG if she possessed...

