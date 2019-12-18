Fla. Court Rules Med Mal Arbitration Cap Not Unconstitutional

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 7:52 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals panel on Wednesday reversed a trial court’s ruling that a state cap on noneconomic damages in medical malpractice cases that involve a presuit arbitration process is unconstitutional, saying recent state high court rulings finding noneconomic damages caps unconstitutional in traditional wrongful death and medical malpractice cases do not apply. A three-judge Court of Appeal panel for the Third District unanimously reversed a Miami-Dade County judge’s final judgment in a suit brought by Deborah DeFranko accusing Dr. Taylor Poole of committing unspecified medical malpractice on her husband, Myron Siegel. In Florida, medical malpractice defendants have the option of making...

