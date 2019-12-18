Avenatti Stole Ex-Client's $1.6M Deal, Calif. Bar Judge Hears

Law360, Los Angeles (December 18, 2019, 11:28 PM EST) -- Michael Avenatti stole a $1.6 million intellectual property settlement he negotiated for a former client, a California State Bar attorney told a bar judge at a hearing Wednesday, arguing that the embattled attorney's law license should be suspended while the state bar investigates disciplinary charges. At a hearing in downtown Los Angeles that stretched late into the evening, attorney Eli David Morgenstern with the State Bar's Office of Chief Trial Counsel said Avenatti lied about the terms of an agreement resolving an intellectual property dispute on behalf of his former client, Gregory Barela Jr., and lied about receiving the funds in...

