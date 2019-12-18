Two Agencies, Two 'Nascent Competitor' Merger Challenges

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 10:40 PM EST) -- With the Federal Trade Commission's move Tuesday to block DNA-sequencing company Illumina's proposed $1.2 billion takeover of PacBio, both U.S. antitrust agencies are now in the unusual position of trying to stop a big company from scooping up a nascent competitor. The FTC's action comes on the heels of a U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit challenging Sabre Corp.'s planned $360 million acquisition of airline booking company Farelogix Inc. Challenges of so-called killer acquisitions are relatively rare, but now each federal antitrust enforcer is pursuing one amid heated criticism that the agencies have stood by while dominant firms buy out potential rivals...

