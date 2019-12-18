Auburn Officials Must Face Professor's Retaliation Claim

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 6:21 PM EST) -- An Alabama federal judge on Wednesday ruled that a group of current and former Auburn University officials must face one count of retaliation in a suit filed by one of their colleagues who claims he was punished for speaking out on a scandal in the school’s athletics department. U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Brasher said Alan Seals, an economics professor at the school, has made sufficient allegations in his complaint to support claims that the university’s President Steven Leath and others acted against him in retaliation for speech protected by the First Amendment. But the judge did dismiss Seals’ other two...

