Insurer Must Defend $1.8M Suit Over Defective Construction

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 9:34 PM EST) -- An Illinois construction company's insurer must defend it against allegations that it owes more than $1.8 million for damages paid out over allegedly shoddy work it performed in Chicago, "however vague" the claims may be, a state appeals court said Wednesday. Underlying claims that Metropolitan Builders Inc. is liable for damages its allegedly shoddy construction work caused at a Chicago property do not constitute a claim for "property damage" caused by an "occurrence" under its general commercial liability policy with Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's London, a three-judge panel said. But the insurer's duty to defend Metropolitan against the claims is nonetheless triggered...

