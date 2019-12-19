5th Circ. Says Judge Botched Divvy Of $10M Atty Fee Award

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 4:02 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit on Wednesday vacated the allocation of $10 million in attorney fees in a class action against SGE Management over an alleged pyramid scheme to resell electricity, saying the lower court relied on “unconsummated or outdated contracts among the attorneys” and didn’t adequately explain its reasoning. The panel said the district court must elaborate on its reasoning for allocating a $1.5 million share to attorney Scott Clearman, who brought the appeal because he says he is entitled to half of the award. The order isn’t supported with written reasons, especially “given the disparate positions taken by the vexed attorneys,...

