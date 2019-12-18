GAO Says Winning Co. Didn’t Lie To Defense Agency

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 7:41 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office denied a protest from a Pennsylvania-based defense contractor over a $213.7 million deal with the Defense Information Systems Agency, rejecting an argument that the winning bidder lied about its proposed facility. In a decision made public on Tuesday, the GAO said that Tapestry Technologies Inc. had not provided enough proof to show that winner IPKeys Technologies LLC lied about its intent to use a Maryland office building that it had leased for the contract to provide technical assessment and support services to the combat support agency. “We fail to see how the record demonstrates that IPKeys...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS