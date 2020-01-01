What The NY Child Victims Act Means For Insurance In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:07 PM EST) -- In 2019, New York joined the likes of Arizona, Montana, New Jersey and California to enact legislation amending the statute of limitations related to claims by victims of child sexual abuse, known as the Child Victims Act. The goal behind the legislation was to hold individuals and organizations responsible for the abuse of children accountable for their actions and conduct. In the words of Gov. Andrew Cuomo: “This is society’s way of saying we are sorry.” The most significant aspect of the legislation was the one-year window of time that was opened to permit any person abused before the age of...

