Calif. Should Allow Grisly Image Bans On Private Property

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 3:07 PM EST) -- On July 2, the California Court of Appeal's Fifth Appellate District struck down a shopping center's rule banning grisly or gruesome displays, creating a host of new problems for an industry seeking to provide a peaceful and pleasant shopping experience. In Center for Bio-Ethical Reform Inc. v. Irvine Co. LLC,[1] the court applied a strict scrutiny test to hold the landlord to the same constitutional standards as a government actor, and found no compelling government interest to support the regulation. Faced with the prospect of newly empowered activists converging on shopping centers with graphic posters of severed limbs and similar disturbing imagery, owners need new...

