MetLife To Pay SEC $10M Over Annuity Accounting Errors

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 9:38 PM EST) -- MetLife will pay $10 million to settle federal regulators' claims that the company’s retirement unit prematurely tapped pension reserves based on unreliable information about beneficiaries’ whereabouts, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Wednesday. For more than 25 years, MetLife Retirement and Income Solutions assumed annuity beneficiaries had died or were otherwise unreachable for good if they failed to respond to two mailed letters sent roughly five-and-a-half years apart, the SEC said. “MetLife generally did not attempt to reach annuitants through any other means, such as by Certified Mail, e-mail or telephone, or by contacting relatives or designated beneficiaries,” the SEC...

