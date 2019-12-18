DC Court Questions Asylum Ban Suit's 'Jurisdictional Hook'

Law360, Washington (December 18, 2019, 7:47 PM EST) -- Despite noting her sympathy for the plight of migrants seeking asylum, a D.C. federal judge said Wednesday that she’s not convinced her court has jurisdiction to grant temporary protection to a group of more than 100 who allege the Trump administration is violating their due process rights. During a two-hour motion hearing for a temporary restraining order, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson grilled an attorney representing the migrants, who are being detained at the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, southwest of San Antonio, over a series of claims lodged in a September lawsuit. Bridget Cambria of Cambria &...

