Boeing, Lockheed Unit Land $1.1B In Army Helicopter Deals

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 9:35 PM EST) -- The Army has awarded two major helicopter deals worth more than $1 billion to Boeing and a unit of Lockheed Martin, the U.S. Department of Defense announced Wednesday. The awards include a $564.5 million foreign military sales deal to Boeing Co. for the remanufacture of Apache AH-64E helicopters and a $556.2 million deal to Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Corp. unit, for Black Hawk helicopter production, DOD said. The Sikorsky deal also covers related services for program system management, engineering, technical data and publications and is slated to be finished in June 2021, according to the Pentagon. The Boeing deal...

