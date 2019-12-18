Texas Judge Scolds Attorney For Fake Discovery Documents

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 8:27 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge said Wednesday she was "most displeased" with an attorney who unknowingly turned over fake documents in discovery that his client had created solely to show him the breadth of a system's search capabilities. U.S. District Judge Barbara M.G. Lynn said before a hearing on a motion for sanctions that if James Walker of Cole Schotz PC wanted to pass the fake documents off as real, he shouldn't have included both versions in discovery. Walker is defending glue manufacturer Alfa Adhesives Inc. against false advertising claims. Judge Lynn denied a request from furniture manufacturer Merge Office Interiors Inc....

