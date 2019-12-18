Clover Technology's Ch. 11 Confirmation Hearing Set For Jan.

Law360, Wilmington (December 18, 2019, 9:35 PM EST) -- Bankrupt electronics repair and refurbishment company Clover Technology Group LLC received permission from a Delaware judge Wednesday to move forward with a plan to swap nearly $400 million of secured debt for equity in a reorganized entity, with a confirmation hearing scheduled for Jan. 22. During a first-day hearing in Wilmington, debtor attorney Joshua Sussberg of Kirkland & Ellis LLP said the debt swap was the last of a three-pronged effort the debtor undertook over the previous six months to restructure Clover’s balance sheet and that prepetition work has led to a consensual opening to the Chapter 11 case. To effect its restructuring,...

