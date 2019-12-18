Rival Liable For Deceiving Public About Windstream's Ch. 11

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 9:30 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy judge on Wednesday found that a competitor of Windstream Holdings tried to poach the telecom company's customers with a deceptive mailer about Windstream's Chapter 11 case. Judge Robert Drain issued a partial summary judgment finding telecom company Charter Communications was liable for violations of the federal Lanham Act and state laws for using false advertising to try to convince Windstream’s customers that the company’s Chapter 11 filing meant the customers were in danger of losing their services and should switch to Charter. “Charter set out to intentionally deceive the public,” Judge Drain said. Windstream, which filed for...

