Judge Axes Mueller Doc Grant Ahead Of Stone Sentencing

Law360, Washington (December 18, 2019, 11:10 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Wednesday shut down a request by the Electronic Privacy Information Center and BuzzFeed for access to materials produced by former special counsel Robert Mueller concerning onetime Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone, saying that doing otherwise could potentially affect the embattled GOP operative’s sentencing slated for early February. U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton told attorneys for both parties during a 30-minute afternoon status conference that he was inclined against granting the Freedom of Information Act request. However, the judge suggested it would be appropriate for the U.S. Department of Justice to reprocess and publicly disclose the redactions...

