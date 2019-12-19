New York Cryptocurrency Regs Will Boost Market Broadly

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 2:02 PM EST) -- On Dec. 11, the New York Department of Financial Services did something big. The agency announced that — “in an effort to respond to changes in the market over the past four years”[1] — the DFS will take a first step in reviewing its “virtual currency regulations and the manner in which they are implemented.”[2] The agency is seeking public comment on two proposals that will promote the responsible and efficient diversification of cryptocurrencies traded on New York licensed exchanges. If adopted, the first proposal would establish a list of all digital tokens that DFS licensees may trade without seeking prior...

