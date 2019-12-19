Pa. Town Can't Dodge Verizon's Claim Under 100-Old Contract

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 11:41 AM EST) -- Verizon will be allowed to hold on to a counterclaim it laid after being accused of trespassing in a Pennsylvania town by affixing cables and other attachments to utility poles without permission in a suit with a century-old contract at the center. A Pennsylvania federal judge refused Wednesday to toss the counterclaim accusing the borough of Quakertown of flouting a century-old agreement between the company’s subsidiary and the borough to share the poles. This means that Verizon’s counterclaim that Quakertown actually owes it money for breaching a 104-year-old agreement will keep on chugging, and the borough will have to try to fend...

