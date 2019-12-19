CBD Co.'s Atty Sanctioned In SEC Illicit Stock Sale Suit

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 3:32 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has sanctioned a lawyer for a hemp company that's facing a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit, saying the company had repeatedly made unfounded arguments through its lawyer that the court already dismissed as frivolous. In Tuesday's minute entry, U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson found that counsel for Curative Biosciences Inc. and a pair of its executives reiterated "legally and factually baseless claims," and issued a sanction of $1,000. The company, Chairwoman Katherine West Alverson and her husband, former board Chairman William M. Alverson, are represented by Joe R. Correa of Joe R. Correa & Associates....

