Green Dot Hit With Stock Suit Over 'Self-Sabotaging' Strategy

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 4:39 PM EST) -- Green Dot Corp., the world's largest prepaid debit card company, was hit with a securities suit in California federal court on Wednesday for concealing what investors called a "self-sabotaging" customer acquisition strategy. An investor claims the fintech and bank holding company has filed a series of regulatory filings since May 2018 that failed to disclose its strategy of seeking to attract "high-value" long-term customers at the expense of "one and done" customers, which hauled in a significant percentage of revenue in Green Dot's legacy card sales and retail segment. "Consequently, Green Dot's strategy was self-sabotaging, and as a result of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS