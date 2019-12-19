Oil Co. Tells 5th Circ. It Wants $11M Added To $21.6M Win

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 1:58 PM EST) -- A Texas oil and gas company told the Fifth Circuit that a $21.6 million verdict wrongly excluded more than $11 million from Total E&P USA Inc.'s bill for decommissioning oil wells in the Gulf of Mexico. Marubeni Oil & Gas Inc. convinced a jury in February that Total is responsible for a big chunk of the cost of decommissioning four oil wells, but told the appeals court the jury didn't go far enough. In its appeal, Marubeni says the jury wrongly discounted Total's share of the cost by $11.4 million, but the evidence at trial didn't back up that offset....

