Carnival Reports Progress On Environmental Compliance

Law360, Miami (December 19, 2019, 5:46 PM EST) -- Carnival Corp. reported to a Florida federal court on Thursday that it is making progress on its environmental compliance that includes improved reporting, updated equipment and policies to reduce waste and prevent illegal dumping. In a hearing before U.S. District Judge Patricia Seitz, Carnival executives, including CEO Arnold W. Donald, told the court that they are complying with court orders after the company pled guilty to pollution violations and agreed to pay $20 million on top of a previous $40 million settlement for illegal dumping. The company has completed fleet-wide upgrades to prevent oily bilge water from spilling into the ocean...

