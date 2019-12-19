​​​​​​​Cyber Standards Org. Demands Atty Fees From Dropped Suit

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 3:53 PM EST) -- A cybersecurity standards group is demanding attorney fees for having to defend itself against an antitrust lawsuit brought but ultimately dropped by quality testing company NSS Labs, telling a California federal judge that the action “never should have been filed.” The Anti-Malware Testing Standards Organization said Tuesday that NSS knew long before it dropped its suit that its allegations against AMTSO and members Symantec Corp. and ESET LLC were “baseless,” but the testing lab kept going anyway. “Given that, it is no surprise that NSS has opted to dismiss its complaint rather than respond to the defendants’ renewed motion to dismiss. But...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS