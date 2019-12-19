Manulife Partners With Harel In $1.2B US Real Estate Venture

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 1:37 PM EST) -- Manulife Investment Management said Thursday that it inked a $1.2 billion joint venture with a Harel Insurance unit for investments in U.S. real estate. Manulife’s private markets platform will join forces with Harel Insurance Co. Ltd., a unit of Israeli insurance and financial group Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd., the announcement said. The partnership will focus on office, industrial and multi-family properties in U.S. markets, the announcement said. “We are excited about the opportunities within the U.S. real estate market to provide diverse portfolios, covering multiple asset classes, to investors across the globe,” Steve Blewitt, global head of Manulife’s...

