Geico Strikes $27M Deal To End Totaled Car Fees Suit

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 5:04 PM EST) -- Geico has struck an initial $27 million deal to settle class action claims that it wrongly withheld license plate and title transfer fees from Florida drivers who filed actual cash value claims for their totaled cars, according to a Thursday filing in federal court. The proposed deal covers more than 250,000 Geico customers in Florida who filed claims for totaled cars since 2012 and were denied coverage for roughly $80 in fees associated with registering new cars. Attorneys for the class will net $5.6 million in fees if the deal is approved. The deal would also obligate Geico to change its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS