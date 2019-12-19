UK Competition Watchdog Clears Live Nation, MCD Deal

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 6:37 PM EST) -- The United Kingdom's competition watchdog on Thursday approved a Live Nation joint venture's merger with Irish event promoter MCD after putting the deal under a microscope because of potential Ticketmaster dominance in Northern Ireland. The Competition and Markets Authority said it had granted final approval to the planned merger for Live Nation-Gaiety Holdings Ltd. to absorb MCD, currently controlled by Gaiety. The proposal envisions shifting control of MCD from sole control by Gaiety to joint control by Live Nation and Gaiety. But according to a CMA investigation, the plan raised concerns about competition in the music promotion industry in Northern Ireland,...

