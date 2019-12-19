Simpson Thacher Steers Morgan Stanley Unit To $5.5B Fund

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 1:06 PM EST) -- Morgan Stanley's private infrastructure investment arm, with help from Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, has wrapped up its third global infrastructure fund after bringing in $5.5 billion from limited partners, with plans to target investments in sectors including transportation, energy and digital infrastructure. The Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners-managed fund, dubbed North Haven Infrastructure Partners III, received capital commitments from the likes of public and private pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, according to a statement. The final closing comes roughly half a year after the fund held its first closing in June. It will "pursue opportunities that can benefit from...

