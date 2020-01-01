Benefits Regulations And Legislation To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- Benefits and executive compensation attorneys should keep an eye on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s efforts to regulate proxy advisory firms, the U.S. Department of Labor’s plan to pass fiduciary guidance, and Congress’ intent to save struggling multiemployer pension plans in 2020. They also might want to watch for DOL guidance on how plan sponsors can satisfy their fiduciary duties after losing track of plan participants, a blunder that can happen when a sponsor fails to log an address change. Here, Law360 discusses four policy developments benefits and executive compensation attorneys should pay attention to in the coming year....

