Oil Cos. Would Pay For Pipeline Spills Under SD Proposal

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 4:23 PM EST) -- South Dakota lawmakers put forward legislation Wednesday that would require oil companies to create a fund that would provide compensation in the event of spills. The draft version of legislation, which the lawmakers intend to sponsor in 2020, outlines that the pipeline operators would have to pay into a $100 million fund that could be used to pay for oil spill damages. The bill was put forward by the members of the State-Tribal Relations Committee, a bipartisan group of state lawmakers led by Democratic Rep. Shawn Bordeaux, that coordinates with the state’s tribes on legislation and takes up their concerns. Crow Creek Sioux...

