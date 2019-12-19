Russia To Appeal 4-Year Olympics Ban To Sports Court

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 2:50 PM EST) -- The Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA will appeal a four-year ban from international sports competitions, including the Olympics, imposed for manipulating test data handed over to investigators looking at the alleged Russian doping scandal, the TASS news agency reported Thursday. RUSADA confirmed it will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland, after the organization's leaders voted in favor of challenging the four-year ban by the World Anti-Doping Agency, TASS said. The move comes with the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo just months away. In December, WADA declared the Russian anti-doping agency non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code and...

