NJ Pols Accused Of Taking Bribes From Tax Atty For Work

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 5:57 PM EST) -- Five current and former public officials and political candidates in New Jersey have been charged with accepting thousands of dollars in bribes from a tax attorney in order to steer government work to his law firm, with illicit cash payments allegedly stuffed in envelopes, paper bags and a coffee cup, prosecutors said Thursday. The state attorney general’s office said the lawyer — who cooperated with authorities — gave those cash bribes to ex-state Assemblyman Jason O’Donnell and the four other defendants at restaurants, parking lots, a political fundraiser and a campaign headquarters. The attorney at other times provided campaign donation checks...

