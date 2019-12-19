NY Atty Gets 4.5 Years For $11.8M Estate Theft And Tax Plot

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 3:42 PM EST) -- A New York attorney and former local judge was sentenced to 4½ years in federal prison on Thursday for a scheme to steal $11.8 million from an elderly couple's estate, a term he'll serve concurrently with a three-to-10-year state sentence. Federal and state prosecutors went after Richard J. Sherwood, 59, for a scheme to steal millions from upstate philanthropists Warren and Pauline Bruggeman, whose affairs Sherwood helped set in order in 2006 before their deaths. Sherwood pled guilty last year to state larceny charges and federal charges of money laundering and filing false tax returns. U.S. District Judge Lawrence E. Kahn...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS