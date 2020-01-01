Pa. Legislation And Regulation To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- Without any major elections or party defections shifting the balance of power in Pennsylvania, the legislative picture in Harrisburg may not yield many dramatic changes in 2020 without some compromises, experts predict. But the governor, state legislators and regulators are looking to make changes that could affect employers, the energy industry and litigators in the year ahead. The state government remains split between Democrat Tom Wolf in the governor’s office and Republican majorities in both the state Senate and its House of Representatives, said G. Terry Madonna, director of the Center for Politics and Public Affairs at Franklin & Marshall College....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS