Patron Paralyzed In Beating Sues McDonald's Over Security

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 7:19 PM EST) -- A man paralyzed after being beaten by employees of a Pittsburgh McDonald’s sued the fast-food giant in Pennsylvania state court Wednesday, alleging it failed to hire security at a restaurant where several previous acts of violence and drug dealing had occurred nearby. Mark Conn said a history of drug dealing from several downtown Pittsburgh McDonald’s and several violent acts in the same block as the restaurant in which he was attacked should have convinced the corporation or its franchisee to hire security, which allegedly might have prevented the Nov. 4 brawl that ended with Conn struck in the head and paralyzed, and three employees arrested....

