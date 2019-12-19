Netgear Spinoff Wins Toss Of Stock-Drop Suit, For Now

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 5:53 PM EST) -- Investors in remote access security camera maker Arlo Technologies haven't shown that pre-IPO statements the Netgear spinoff made were false or misleading at the time they were issued, a California judge ruled Thursday, throwing out their putative shareholder class action without prejudice. While Arlo’s pre-IPO statement included plans to release two new products, the Arlo Audio Doorbell and Arlo Chime, U.S. District Court Judge Beth Labson Freeman said the amended complaint “contains no facts showing that defendants knew at that time that Arlo had a problem innovating new products or that no new Arlo product would be ready for sale during the...

