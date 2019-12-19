Chancery Blocks Arbitration In Dow-Chemours Cleanup Battle

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 2:53 PM EST) -- The Chemours Company won a round Thursday in its Chancery Court battle with DowDuPont Inc. over Chemours’ post-spinoff liability for its former parent’s multibillion-dollar environmental cleanup burdens, with a vice chancellor ordering a temporary stay of arbitration on the issue. Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III issued the brief order one day after arguments between Chemours and DowDuPont over dueling motions to push ahead with arbitration or block the process pending litigation of Chemours’ claims. The spun-off company argued that its former parent and predecessor E.I. du Pont de Nemours Company unfairly stuck Chemours with cleanup costs far in excess of a...

