4 Copyright Cases To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- With three cases pending at the U.S. Supreme Court — including a potential landmark ruling on the billion-dollar software battle between Google and Oracle — 2020 is shaping up as a banner year in copyright law. The Main Event: Google v. Oracle The Supreme Court routinely handles matters with sweeping questions of civil rights, capital punishment and the functioning of our government. But for an intellectual property case, the stakes can’t get much higher than Google v. Oracle. The case pits two of the Silicon Valley's biggest tech companies against each other, battling over the country's top smartphone platform, with the potential...

