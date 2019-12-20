Immigration Groups Say Public Aid Rules Sidestep Congress

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 6:00 PM EST) -- A group of immigration advocacy organizations and individuals have asked a federal court to block three Trump administration policies that prohibit low-income immigrants from entering the U.S., arguing that the rules violate Congress’ legislative authority. Only Congress has the power to expand the definition of public charge in a provision of the Immigration and Nationality Act that prohibits immigrants who can’t financially support themselves and who would have to rely heavily on public assistance for income, the groups said in a lawsuit filed Thursday in New York federal court. By using federal agency rulemaking to redefine public charge, the Trump administration...

