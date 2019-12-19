5th Circ. Won't Ax Judge From Transgender Bias Row

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 6:33 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit on Thursday refused to remove a Texas federal judge assigned to hear a transgender woman’s case against Dallas County officials over her treatment at the county jail and did not offer any comment behind the decision. In a succinct one-page order devoid of details, the Fifth Circuit denied Valerie Jackson’s writ of mandamus in which she argued that U.S. District Judge Brantley Starr, who formerly served as deputy first assistant to the Texas attorney general, is clearly biased and improperly handled her case. Jackson lodged her petition Dec. 13, less than a month after Judge Starr refused to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS