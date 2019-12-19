'Prolific' Cooperator In Corruption Cases Gets 10 Months

Law360, New York (December 19, 2019, 7:35 PM EST) -- A real estate developer and former donor to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio turned "prolific" cooperating witness in public corruption cases against a union boss, a Platinum Partners co-founder and police officers was hit Thursday with a 10-month sentence. Despite accolades from the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office about the “unique and historic” cooperation of Jona Rechnitz in cases that led to the convictions of multiple defendants, U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein initially sentenced him to 10 months in prison, though the judge later agreed to have Rechnitz serve half his time in home confinement. Rechnitz was the star witness...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS