DOJ Says Live Nation Broke Past Merger Promises

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 6:08 PM EST) -- The Justice Department on Thursday accused Live Nation of violating the commitments it made in 2010 over how it treats concert venues in order to win clearance for its merger with Ticketmaster, adding the company has agreed to extend the agreement. Live Nation entered into a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice and several states in 2010 that allowed its $2.5 billion merger with Ticketmaster to go through. The agreement required the merged company to sell off assets and to license certain software to a competitor. But it also included conduct commitments prohibiting Live Nation from retaliating against or threatening...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS