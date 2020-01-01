Gorsuch No Lock For Tribes In Okla. Reservation Case

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- Justice Neil Gorsuch has shown a strong knowledge of Indian law and largely supported tribal interests since joining the U.S. Supreme Court, but that’s no guarantee he’ll back the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and its allies in a jurisdiction battle that could have much larger legal and practical ramifications than the other cases he has had a hand in, attorneys say. The high court on Dec. 13 took up a petition by Seminole Nation of Oklahoma member Jimcy McGirt challenging his state court convictions for child sexual abuse that took place within the Creek reservation’s historical boundaries. The court’s grant of certiorari will...

