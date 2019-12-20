Los Angeles DA Clears Santa Anita In Racehorses' Deaths

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 6:53 PM EST) -- The Los Angeles County district attorney has issued a report finding no animal cruelty or criminal wrongdoing associated with the deaths of racehorses at Santa Anita Racetrack over the past few years. In a report released Thursday, District Attorney Jackie Lacey said the task force of deputy district attorneys and peace officers investigated the track following allegations that the track’s practices contributed to the deaths of racehorses. According to the report, the deaths per year ranged from a low of 37 in the 2010-2011 fiscal year, to a high of 71 in 2011-2012, with 49 horse deaths in 2018-2019. “Horse racing...

