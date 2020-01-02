2nd. Circ Ruling May Incite More Title VII Pay Bias Claims

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 5:11 PM EST) -- Equal pay for equal work. That is the mantra typically associated with Equal Pay Act claims, but is it the right framework for Title VII sex-based pay disparity cases? The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit (which hears appeals from the federal district courts in New York, Connecticut and Vermont) recently answered this question in the negative in Lenzi v. Systemax Inc. The court held that gender-based pay discrimination cases brought under Title VII do not require a plaintiff to first establish an Equal Pay Act violation. Instead, Title VII only requires a plaintiff to prove that her employer...

