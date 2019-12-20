Skadden, Latham Steer IAC’s $500M Acquisition Of Care.com

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 2:02 PM EST) -- Media company IAC said Friday it will acquire Care.com at a roughly $500 million enterprise value in a transaction steered by Latham & Watkins LLP and Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP. IAC said Care.com Inc.’s platform for matching families with caregivers taps into a growing and lucrative market. Care.com operates in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Western Europe and connects users seeking child care, senior care, pet care and housekeeping services, according to its website. IAC’s announcement said the family care market in the U.S. exceeds $300 billion. IAC said its experience working with online marketplace businesses could help...

