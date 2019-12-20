5th Circ. Says Ponzi Claims Against Pershing Came Too Late

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 3:44 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit has ruled that victims of the Stanford Ponzi scheme could not get the statute of limitations tolled for their claims against Pershing LLC, which provided clearing services for Stanford. Investors had argued that they were entitled to more time because they were part of a putative class in a previous action against Pershing, but a district court disagreed. The case was sent up to the appellate court, which said in an order Thursday that the Florida legislature had laid out an exclusive list of tolling exceptions, and that involvement in a class action is not one of them....

