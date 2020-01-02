Aviation Watch: Keeping The Crowded Sky Safe For Travelers

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 4:13 PM EST) -- In 1960, Warner Brothers released "The Crowded Sky," starring Efrem Zimbalist Jr. and Dana Andrews. Based on a popular novel by U.S. Navy pilot Hank Searls, the movie depicted a fictional midair collision between a Navy jet and a DC-7 airliner. While critical reviews were mixed, it reflected a growing public concern about collisions involving airliners as increasing number of Americans took to flying the airlines during the 1950s. How did deadly midair collisions become part of midcentury popular culture? And what has been done in the intervening 60 years to reduce the likelihood of such incidents? The Birth of Air...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS