Celgene Can't Shake Shareholder Suit Over Drug Trial

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 2:28 PM EST) -- Celgene and several of its executives must face trimmed down securities fraud claims brought against them by investors who say the biotech company hyped up the value of a trial drug for Crohn’s disease before pulling the plug, a New Jersey federal judge found Thursday. U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez held that the shareholders were persuasive in arguing that Celgene made certain misleading statements and omissions, but he cut parts of the claims related to the clinical trial for a drug known as GED-0301 and allegations that six of the named executives should be held liable for securities fraud in...

